Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,676 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $1,802,393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $814,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,173 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,657 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $452,721,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $242.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.76 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $275.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

