Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 20,604 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $395,300,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $196,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,194,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,895,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,938 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.15 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

