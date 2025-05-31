First Community Trust NA Has $429,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First Community Trust NA lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.4%

VXUS stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.96. The stock has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

