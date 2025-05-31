LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Increases Dividend to $1.37 Per Share

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.37 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a 2.2% increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34.

LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 89.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $7.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.60. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $100.46.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. This represents a 30.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

