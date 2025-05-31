Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $333,000 Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 335.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Arista Networks by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $86.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average of $96.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $712,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,157,209.52. This trade represents a 5.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $4,593,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,538 shares of company stock worth $20,748,219 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Barclays dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KGI Securities lowered Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.47.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

