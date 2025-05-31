Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $693,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $142.68 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.74 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.52. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

