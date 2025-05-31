Doliver Advisors LP Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,541. This represents a 87.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. This trade represents a 26.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $472.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $473.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.65. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.06 and a 1-year high of $538.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

