Investors Research Corp Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 148.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,550,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,857,337,000 after buying an additional 7,372,718 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,109,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $746,025,000 after buying an additional 1,270,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,437,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,994,000 after buying an additional 2,064,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 996,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:CNQ opened at $30.39 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 63.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.