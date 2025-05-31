Shearwater Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Shearwater Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $303.60 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $211.54 and a 12 month high of $317.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.03. The company has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

