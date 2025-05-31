New Hampshire Trust Sells 162 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New Hampshire Trust cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $761,454.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,891.24. This trade represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,735 shares of company stock worth $8,867,382. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE SCHW opened at $88.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day moving average is $79.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. TD Securities upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

