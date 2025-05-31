Presidio Capital Management LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

