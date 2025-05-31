IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $176.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

