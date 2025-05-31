JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Bought by Presidio Capital Management LLC

Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 0.3% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.