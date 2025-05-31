JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Bought by Presidio Capital Management LLC

Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 0.3% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $50.98.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/26 – 05/30
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.