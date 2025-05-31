Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 352 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 4.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $723,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $4,623,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,046,000 after purchasing an additional 213,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $516.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $478.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.10. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $323.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

