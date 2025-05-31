Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 4,763 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $189.54 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.78.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.24.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

