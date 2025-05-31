Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 7,075 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.53.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of EMR stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.83.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.