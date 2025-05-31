Tompkins Financial Corp Has $126,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

