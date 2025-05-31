James J. Burns & Company LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,343,000. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $590.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $558.61 and its 200 day moving average is $582.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.