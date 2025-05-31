Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,229,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,538 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 75,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.6%

IR opened at $81.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,233.58. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,407.08. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

