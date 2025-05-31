Investors Research Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

IUSG stock opened at $141.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $146.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

