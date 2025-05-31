Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.3% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

