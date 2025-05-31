Argan (NYSE:AGX) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Get Argan alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AGX

Argan Trading Up 1.4%

Argan stock opened at $209.99 on Wednesday. Argan has a 12 month low of $63.53 and a 12 month high of $214.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.85. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Argan had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $725,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,264.88. This trade represents a 30.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $238,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,400.64. This represents a 16.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,857 shares of company stock worth $1,308,133. Corporate insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Argan by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in Argan by 6.9% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 27,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Argan in the first quarter valued at $813,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Argan by 37.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Argan in the first quarter valued at $3,932,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.