J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 72 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

J2 Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in M&T Bank by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTB. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.53.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $182.53 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $139.78 and a 1 year high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.38 and its 200 day moving average is $187.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

