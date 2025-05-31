Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Upgraded at Summit Insights

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Shares of AMBA opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.38. Ambarella has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.99.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,194 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $175,733.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,311 shares in the company, valued at $43,923,071.22. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $26,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,563.82. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $513,467 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,848,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,015,000 after buying an additional 152,181 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,452,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 98,841 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,394,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,414,000 after buying an additional 144,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,232,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,020,000 after buying an additional 579,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 910,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,846,000 after buying an additional 185,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

