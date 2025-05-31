BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS stock opened at $115.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.02 and its 200 day moving average is $106.09. The stock has a market cap of $244.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $120.92.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

