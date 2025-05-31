Atlas Brown Inc. Has $3.89 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $397.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.86. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $419.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

