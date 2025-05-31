Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Markel Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,727.75.

Markel Group Stock Up 1.5%

Markel Group stock opened at $1,938.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,833.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,810.04. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,491.03 and a twelve month high of $2,063.68.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

