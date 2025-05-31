Advisory Alpha LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $60.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.98. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.2544 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

