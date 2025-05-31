Lantz Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $188.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.51. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

