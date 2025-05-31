Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,215 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 6.5% of First Community Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,094,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 61,215.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,781,000 after buying an additional 1,750,163 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $541,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,082,000 after buying an additional 1,095,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,364,843,000 after buying an additional 1,039,395 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.5%

DE stock opened at $505.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $475.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

