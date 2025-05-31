Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 790 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 119,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

