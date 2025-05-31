Global Financial Private Client LLC Boosts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 10,650.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.9%

KKR stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.95. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Timothy R. Barakett acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.92 per share, with a total value of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,815,200. This represents a 23.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. The trade was a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

