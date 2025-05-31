Meyer Handelman Co. Makes New $5.72 Million Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 34,018 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,718,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 52,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE opened at $165.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.48. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $207.73. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

