Delphi Management Inc. MA Sells 138 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Delphi Management Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities comprises about 1.4% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.86.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $206.54 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.40 and a 1 year high of $239.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.21.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.17%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.