American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Increased by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.21. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $88.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of -40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -67.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,764. The trade was a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

