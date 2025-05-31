Private Client Services LLC Acquires 289 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Client Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,773,000 after purchasing an additional 643,669 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,092,649,000 after purchasing an additional 394,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $105.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.32. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

