Meyer Handelman Co. Has $29.23 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $29,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.46.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $148.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12-month low of $97.42 and a 12-month high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

