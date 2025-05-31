iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,931 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for 2.2% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Country Club Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $31.14.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

