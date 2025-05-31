Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 191,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 55,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $170,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

HYD opened at $49.93 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $53.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.32.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.