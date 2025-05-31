Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.620-0.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.86. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $47.09 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of -34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.21.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, Director Brad W. Buss bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,797. The trade was a 3.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,125. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,948. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marvell Technology stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

