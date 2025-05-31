Verde Capital Management Purchases 462 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Verde Capital Management raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,419,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 69,701.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,348,790,000 after buying an additional 2,821,534 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 112,233.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after buying an additional 1,062,847 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,930,765,000 after buying an additional 771,232 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,115,000 after buying an additional 620,559 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $752.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $630.69 and a 200-day moving average of $623.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $761.02.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800. This trade represents a 99.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total transaction of $53,700,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,063,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,804 shares of company stock valued at $138,081,963 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $789.00 target price (up previously from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $820.00 target price (up previously from $714.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $850.00 price target (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.33.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

