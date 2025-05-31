Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,996,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 197,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 32,305 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.1044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.