iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance
PFF stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $33.59.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
- About the Markup Calculator
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/26 – 05/30
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.