iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

PFF stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $33.59.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1741 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

