First Community Trust NA Makes New $401,000 Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7,752.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 497,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 491,611 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,612.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 664.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 3.5%

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Insider Activity

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. This trade represents a 43.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.