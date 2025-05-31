James J. Burns & Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 65,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 23,616 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 49,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $72.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0043 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

