SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,036,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191,865 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 10.1% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $163,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Client Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 336,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,023,000 after purchasing an additional 131,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,237,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.