Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 4,280 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 502.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BCC opened at $86.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $155.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.57.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCC. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

