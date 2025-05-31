Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $239.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 195.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $251.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.77.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

