Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Price Down 9.3% – What’s Next?

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $164.66 and last traded at $159.26. Approximately 89,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 442,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hamilton Lane from $166.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

