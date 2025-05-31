New Hampshire Trust Purchases 3,730 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

New Hampshire Trust grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of New Hampshire Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,591,000 after purchasing an additional 370,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,156,000 after buying an additional 263,065 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,644,000 after buying an additional 585,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,622,000 after buying an additional 227,202 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,211,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

